MOVE Logistics Achieves FY25 Targets Amid Economic Challenges

Move Logistics Group Limited ( (AU:MOV) ) has provided an update.

MOVE Logistics Group Limited has achieved its financial targets for FY25, demonstrating significant improvement through its ongoing transformation programme. Despite a challenging New Zealand economy, the company retained sales revenue and reduced operating expenses, leading to improved gross margins and a reduction in net loss after tax. The Freight and Fuel division showed notable progress, while the Warehousing business faces challenges due to market conditions. MOVE’s strategic changes, including the relocation of its Dunedin Freight branch and consolidation of warehouse sites, are expected to positively impact FY26 financials. The company remains focused on value creation and is well-positioned for future growth.

More about Move Logistics Group Limited

MOVE Logistics Group Limited is one of the largest domestic freight and logistics businesses in New Zealand, operating a nationwide network of branches, depots, and warehouses.

Average Trading Volume: 11,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.04M

