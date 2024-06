Mountain & Co. Ends Merger Talks with Barcelona FC

The latest announcement is out from Mountain & Company I Acquisition Corporation Class A (MCAA).

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Futbol Club Barcelona had previously announced a Business Combination Agreement, which has now been terminated as per their joint press release on June 28, 2024. MCAA is now looking for alternative business opportunities. While this announcement includes forward-looking statements about future plans and potential transactions, these are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly from current expectations.

