Mountain & Co. C-Suite Executives Resign Amidst Corporate Changes

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (MCAA) has announced the immediate resignations of Alexander Hornung as Chief Financial Officer and Thomas Middelhoff as Chief Strategy Officer, citing personal reasons. The company, listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, offers Class A ordinary shares, redeemable warrants exercisable at $11.50 per share, and units comprising a share and half a warrant. This development is relevant for investors tracking leadership changes which can impact company performance.

