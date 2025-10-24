Mount Ridley Mines Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited ( (AU:MRD) ) just unveiled an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced the application for quotation of 202,964,641 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 24, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s liquidity and market presence by increasing the number of shares available for trading, which could attract more investors and enhance its market positioning.

More about Mount Ridley Mines Limited

Mount Ridley Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Current Market Cap: A$4.95M

Find detailed analytics on MRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue