Mount Ridley Mines Issues Unquoted Securities

Mount Ridley Mines Limited ( (AU:MRD) ) has shared an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited announced the issuance of 101,482,320 unquoted securities, which are options expiring on September 9, 2030, with an exercise price of $0.01. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Mount Ridley Mines Limited

Mount Ridley Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industries.

Current Market Cap: A$4.95M

