Mount Logan Capital and 180 Degree Capital Announce Transformative Merger

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Mount Logan Capital ( (TSE:MLC) ) has provided an announcement.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. announced a transformative all-stock transaction to combine with 180 Degree Capital Corp., creating a US exchange-listed platform with over $2.4 billion in assets under management. This merger is expected to strengthen Mount Logan’s balance sheet, support growth opportunities, and potentially lead to quarterly dividends, with Ted Goldthorpe serving as CEO of the combined entity.

More about Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc. operates in the alternative asset management and insurance solutions industry, focusing on bespoke private credit solutions. The company aims to expand its services into publicly traded companies.

YTD Price Performance: 0.12%

Average Trading Volume: 29,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.58M

For an in-depth examination of MLC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.