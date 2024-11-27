Mount Gibson Iron Advances Stock Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with 46,500 shares bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of over 9.5 million securities reacquired. This move is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate its share value, making it an appealing development for investors tracking the company’s financial maneuvers.

