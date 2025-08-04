Mount Everest Gold Group Relocates Headquarters in China

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSMall Group Limited ( (HK:1815) ) has shared an update.

Mount Everest Gold Group Company Limited has announced a change in its headquarters and principal place of business in China to a new location in Shenzhen, Guangdong. This relocation is effective immediately and aims to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the region, although all contact details remain unchanged.

More about CSMall Group Limited

Mount Everest Gold Group Company Limited operates in the precious metals industry, focusing primarily on gold-related products and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has a significant market presence in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 12,127,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.86B

See more data about 1815 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

