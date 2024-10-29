Mount Burgess Mining Advances Kihabe-Nxuu Project

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. has advanced its Kihabe-Nxuu Project with promising metallurgical tests indicating high recovery rates for zinc, vanadium pentoxide, and silver from the Nxuu Deposit. The project’s focus on oxide mineralization, which offers cost-effective on-site metal production, could enhance the economic viability of extracting gallium, germanium, and other valuable minerals. This progress positions Mount Burgess Mining as a potential player of interest in the mineral extraction sector.

