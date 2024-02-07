Motorsport Games Faces Potential Delisting, Seeks Compliance

Motorsport Games (MSGM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Motorsport Games Inc. has received an extension from Nasdaq until May 15, 2024, to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement of $2.5 million. If the company fails to demonstrate compliance by this deadline, it risks being delisted. To address this, the company is exploring equity financing options and negotiating reduced licensing liabilities, although the success of these measures is not guaranteed.

