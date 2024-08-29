Motorpoint Executes Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group PLC has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, acquiring 59,601 of its own Ordinary Shares with the highest price paid being 142.50 GBp. Following this transaction, the company has a total of 86,763,000 voting rights, as the purchased shares are set to be cancelled. The share buyback reflects Motorpoint’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:MOTR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.