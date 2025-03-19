Motilal Oswal Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited ( (IN:MOTILALOFS) ) has shared an announcement.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited announced its participation in upcoming Analysts’ and Investors’ Meetings/Conferences scheduled for March 24 and March 26, 2025. These meetings will involve discussions on the company’s Investor Presentation for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The company emphasized that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during these meetings, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including brokerage, asset management, and investment banking. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients, with a strong presence in the Indian market.

