MosChip Technologies Approves Financial Results and Announces Key Board Changes

Moschip Technologies Ltd ( (IN:MOSCHIP) ) has provided an update.

MosChip Technologies Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on July 30, 2025. The company also approved the resignation of Mr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani from his role as a non-executive director and granted 17,09,100 employee stock options to eligible employees. Additionally, 91,908 equity shares were allotted to employees under the company’s stock option schemes. These developments reflect MosChip’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational and financial strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

MosChip Technologies Limited is a company operating in the technology industry, focusing on providing semiconductor and system design services. The company is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and is known for its expertise in chip design and development, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 300,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 31.5B INR

