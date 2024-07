Mosaic Brands Limited (AU:MOZ) has released an update.

Mosaic Brands Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, indicating that Jacqueline Frank ceased her director role on June 26, 2024. The notice, complying with ASX listing rules, reveals that Frank held no registered securities in the company at the time of her departure.

