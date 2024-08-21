MOS House Group Cancels Key AGM Resolution

MOS House Group Limited (HK:1653) has released an update.

MOS House Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of ordinary resolution no. 7 concerning the Refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit from its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) agenda. Shareholders have been advised that previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid, although no vote will be held on this particular resolution. The company reminds shareholders to review the AGM Notice and Circular for other resolutions and details regarding the AGM scheduled for 12 September 2024.

