MOS House Group AGM: Unanimous Support for Resolutions

MOS House Group Limited (HK:1653) has released an update.

MOS House Group Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed ordinary resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on September 12, 2024. Shareholders unanimously voted in favor of key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-appointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. The company has also received mandates to allot and issue additional shares and to repurchase shares.

For further insights into HK:1653 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.