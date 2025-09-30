Mortgage Advice Bureau Directors Increase Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) ( (GB:MAB1) ) has provided an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc announced that certain directors, including Nathan Imlach, have purchased additional shares in the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a continued commitment from the company’s leadership, potentially strengthening stakeholder confidence and signaling positive internal assessments of the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MAB1) stock is a Hold with a £874.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:MAB1 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MAB1 is a Neutral.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) shows strong financial performance and positive corporate events, which are significant strengths. However, technical analysis and valuation metrics suggest caution, balancing the overall score.



More about Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc is a leading UK consumer intermediary brand specializing in mortgage advisory services. The company operates through a network of approximately 2,000 advisers, providing expert advice on mortgages, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its partner firms with proprietary technology and services, including recruitment, lead generation, compliance, and digital marketing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 104,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £410.3M



