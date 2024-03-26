MorphoSys AG Reports Major Shareholding Change

Morphosys (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has announced a significant change in their voting rights and shareholding structure, with Morgan Stanley now holding a combined total of 12.45% of voting rights following a recent transaction. This change, which went into effect on March 20, 2024, involves various financial instruments including shares, equity swaps, and options, reflecting a dynamic shift in the company’s investor base.

