Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Reports Latest NTA Figures

An update from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ) is now available.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. released their estimated unaudited Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of January 3, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is 1.2076, and post-tax is 1.1740, with the closing share price at 1.020. This announcement provides stakeholders with an insight into the company’s financial standing and asset management efficiency, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on ethical investments. Their primary service involves managing equities with a commitment to responsible and sustainable investing practices.

YTD Price Performance: 1.96%

Average Trading Volume: 32,683

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.41M

