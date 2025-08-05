Morito Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Morito Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9837) ) is now available.

Morito Co., Ltd. has announced the repurchase of 95,500 shares of its common stock at a total cost of 142,217,400 yen, conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during July 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,200,000 shares, reflecting a commitment to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Morito Co., Ltd.

Morito Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing a variety of fastening materials and accessories. The company primarily serves markets that require high-quality fastening solutions, such as apparel, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 76,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen40.77B

