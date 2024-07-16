Morinaga & Co. Expands U.S. Production with New Factory

Morinaga & Co (JP:2201) has released an update.

Morinaga & Co. is set to enhance its U.S. presence with a new factory aimed at boosting the production of its popular HI-CHEW candy, following substantial sales growth. The $136 million investment into the new facility in North Carolina is part of their strategy for dramatic growth under their 2030 Business Plan, with operations starting in January 2027. This expansion is expected to fortify their supply system and improve production efficiency without affecting the current fiscal year’s business results.

For further insights into JP:2201 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.