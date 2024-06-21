Morien Resources Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Morien Resources (TSE:MOX) has released an update.

Morien Resources Corp. successfully concluded its Annual and Special Meeting, with shareholders endorsing all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of four directors and the approval of an amended incentive stock option plan. The assembly also confirmed the appointments of the executive officers and named MNP LLP as the company’s auditor until the next annual meeting. Morien, a Nova Scotia-based mining development company, emphasizes shareholder returns and manages significant assets such as royalties from the Donkin Mine and the Black Point Quarry Project.

