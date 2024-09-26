Mori Hills REIT Announces Strategic Acquisition by Sponsor

Mori Hills Reit Investment Corporation (JP:3234) has released an update.

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (MHR) announces an additional acquisition of up to 95,800 units, valued at a maximum of 10 billion yen, by its sponsor Mori Building Co., Ltd. This strategic move is expected to align the interests of MHR’s unitholders with Mori Building, ensuring MHR’s medium- to long-term growth through continued support and portfolio enhancement.

