Morguard Appoints New President, Eyes Strategic Growth

Morguard Corporation has announced the immediate appointment of Angela Sahi as the new President and Chief Operating Officer to strengthen the company’s operations and enhance its market position. Angela brings a wealth of experience in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and governance to the role, having served as Executive Vice President and worked with a large public accounting firm in the past. Under her leadership, Morguard aims to continue its growth trajectory and deliver dependable results to investors and partners.

