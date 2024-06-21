Morgan Stanley Ups Stake in Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies (GB:GHT) has released an update.

Gresham Technologies PLC has been notified of a significant change in share ownership, with Morgan Stanley now holding over 10% of voting rights as of June 19, 2024. This marks an increase from the previous notification, reflecting Morgan Stanley’s growing stake in the UK-based firm. The notification, completed on June 21, 2024, in Glasgow, indicates Morgan Stanley’s enhanced influence in the company.

