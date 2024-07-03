Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC has announced a notable change in share ownership, as Morgan Stanley has adjusted its position, crossing the notification threshold on June 28, 2024. The financial institution now holds a total of 8.142631% of Spirent’s voting rights, reflecting an increase from its prior notification. This change in Morgan Stanley’s holdings signals a significant interest in the UK-based telecommunications company.

