Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies (GB:GHT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has altered its stake in Gresham Technologies PLC, with a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights bringing its total percentage to 9.784819%. The threshold was crossed on June 24, 2024, and the company was subsequently notified two days later. Morgan Stanley now holds a total of 8,228,300 voting rights in the UK-based financial technology firm.

For further insights into GB:GHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.