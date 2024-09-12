Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Deliveroo plc

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced that Morgan Stanley has crossed a threshold in voting rights attached to the company’s shares, resulting in a change of their total holdings to 7.017937%. This change, which occurred on September 9, 2024, was disclosed by Deliveroo in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Shareholders are advised to consult the company’s announcements for details on the voting rights associated with their ordinary shares.

