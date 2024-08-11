Morgan Stanley Acquires 5.43% of PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Ltd. (AU:PSI) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has emerged as a substantial holder in PSC Insurance Group Ltd., acquiring a 5.43% stake with 19,791,299 ordinary shares. The financial giant’s holding includes shares held through prime brokerage agreements and in the course of sales and trading activities. Investors have taken note of Morgan Stanley’s strategic move, reflecting a significant interest in the insurance company’s market performance.

