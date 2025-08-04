Morgan Sindall CFO Acquires Shares in Compliance with Market Regulations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Morgan Sindall Group plc announced a transaction involving its Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Gangotra, who acquired 660 shares of the company at a price of £45.098125 per share. This transaction, disclosed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation, took place on the London Stock Exchange on 4 August 2025, and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial dealings.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MGNS) stock is a Buy with a £4000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Morgan Sindall stock, see the GB:MGNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MGNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MGNS is a Outperform.

Morgan Sindall’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, supported by robust corporate events and a reasonable valuation. The positive technical indicators further enhance the outlook. While earnings call data was not available, the company’s strategic growth initiatives and financial health provide a solid investment case.

More about Morgan Sindall

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates in the construction and regeneration industry, providing a range of services including construction, infrastructure, fit-out, property services, and partnership housing. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to clients across various sectors in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 114,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.12B

