Morgan Advanced Materials Posts Strong Half-Year

Morgan Advanced Materials reports a robust half-year performance with organic constant-currency revenue growth of 8.2% and a significant 48.5% increase in adjusted EPS to 14.7p, alongside a 42.6% surge in group adjusted operating profit. The company’s strategic investments, such as expanding semiconductor capacity, are advancing as planned, contributing to its financial strength and driving a 19.7% return on invested capital. Despite cautious market demand outlooks, Morgan Advanced Materials anticipates continued revenue growth and maintains a full-year margin outlook of around 12.5%.

