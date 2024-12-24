Morgan Advanced Materials Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from Morgan Advanced Materials ( (GB:MGAM) ) is now available.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC announced the repurchase of 38,944 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 266.5189 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be canceled, a move that may impact the company’s share value and potentially provide benefits to shareholders by increasing the value of remaining shares.

More about Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials is a company operating in the advanced materials sector, focusing on the development and supply of high-performance materials and components. The company serves various industries, including aerospace, defense, electronics, energy, and healthcare, providing products such as thermal ceramics, electrical carbon, and seals and bearings.

YTD Price Performance: -1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,047,985

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £754.6M

