Morella Corporation Unveils New Investment Options

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation Limited announces an offer of up to 61,788,276 free-attaching unquoted options to acquire shares, with an exercise price of $0.072 each, expiring on 31 August 2026. This investment is geared towards investors with a medium-term outlook, seeking optionality in their portfolio, and who possess the financial literacy to understand the associated risks. Eligible shareholders and sophisticated investors will be targeted for this offer, which aligns with their financial objectives and investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:1MC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.