Morella Corporation Launches Shareholder Offer

Morella Corporation Limited has initiated a 1 for 2 non-renounceable entitlement offer, dispatching prospectuses and acceptance forms to eligible shareholders. With the offer set to close on August 22, 2024, the company encourages shareholders to review the prospectus and apply in a timely manner. This move is part of Morella’s strategic efforts to support its lithium and battery minerals exploration and development activities across top-tier mining jurisdictions.

