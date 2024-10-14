Mooreast Boosts Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Capabilities

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (SG:1V3) has released an update.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd., a Singapore Exchange-listed company, has partnered with National Taiwan Ocean University to research and improve floating offshore wind platforms. This two-year collaboration will focus on development of advanced designs for increased stability and efficiency, and will engage in knowledge transfer through internships and seminars. The joint efforts aim to boost Taiwan’s position in the global offshore wind energy market by fostering innovation and engineering talent.

