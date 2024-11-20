Moonpig Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its £25 million share buyback program, paying an average price of 245.13 pence per share. This transaction, executed with J.P. Morgan Securities, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation to 344,547,070. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its market position and future prospects.

