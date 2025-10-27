Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Advances in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment with Sonelokimab Study

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics ((MLTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Open-label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Sonelokimab in Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The study aims to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of sonelokimab, a promising treatment for individuals suffering from moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition.

The intervention being tested is sonelokimab, administered subcutaneously. This drug is designed to provide relief and improve the quality of life for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, where all participants receive the treatment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, ensuring straightforward data collection on the drug’s effects.

The study began on May 28, 2025, with the latest update submitted on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Moonlake Immunotherapeutics’ stock performance by showcasing the potential of sonelokimab in treating a challenging condition. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company competitively within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently enrolling by invitation, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

