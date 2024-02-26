MoonLake Advances to Phase 3 with Nanobody® Treatment

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) has provided an announcement.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has announced a breakthrough in its Phase 2 trials, as U.S. FDA and E.U. European Medicines Agency have backed its plan to move into Phase 3 with its pioneering Nanobody® sonelokimab for treating hidradenitis suppurativa. This unanimous support marks a significant step forward in the development of new treatments for this chronic skin condition, signaling potential growth and advancements for the company in the biopharmaceutical sector.

