Moon Inc. Expands Bitcoin Inventory to Support Pre-paid Bitcoin Card Launch

An announcement from HK Asia Holdings Limited ( (HK:1723) ) is now available.

Moon Inc. has announced a further acquisition of 0.6 units of bitcoin for approximately HK$533,000 to support its strategic initiative of expanding its pre-paid bitcoin cards business. This acquisition is aimed at building a bitcoin inventory to ensure liquidity and service continuity for the pre-paid bitcoin cards, distinguishing this operating inventory from its treasury digital asset holdings.

Moon Inc. is primarily engaged in the wholesale and retail sales of pre-paid products, such as SIM cards and top-up vouchers, targeting mobile users in Hong Kong and overseas. The company is expanding its distribution beyond Hong Kong and leveraging its expertise in digital assets to diversify its product offerings, including the launch of pre-paid bitcoin cards in selected Asian markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,261,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.45B

