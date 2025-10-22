Moon Inc. Completes Share and Convertible Note Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HK Asia Holdings Limited ( (HK:1723) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Moon Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has completed the issuance of new shares and convertible notes under its general mandate. On October 22, 2025, the company allotted 3,272,000 subscription shares at HK$4.01 per share and issued convertible notes totaling HK$52,377,600. This move impacts the company’s shareholding structure, with the new shares and convertible notes potentially increasing the total share capital, thus slightly diluting the holdings of existing substantial shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1723) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HK Asia Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1723 Stock Forecast page.

More about HK Asia Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,249,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.3B

Learn more about 1723 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue