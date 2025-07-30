Moon Inc. Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from HK Asia Holdings Limited ( (HK:1723) ) is now available.

Moon Inc., formerly known as HK Asia Holdings Limited, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s financial statements, the re-election of directors, the reappointment of the auditor, and the authorization for the board to repurchase shares and issue additional shares. These resolutions are critical for the company’s governance and strategic planning, potentially impacting its operational flexibility and shareholder value.

More about HK Asia Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,536,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.78B

