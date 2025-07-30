Moon Inc. Announces Change of Company Website

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HK Asia Holdings Limited ( (HK:1723) ) has provided an update.

Moon Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its company website from ‘www.hkasiaholdings.com’ to ‘www.mooninc.hk’, effective July 31, 2025. This change will affect where the company’s announcements, notices, and documents are published, potentially impacting how stakeholders access company information.

More about HK Asia Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,536,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.78B

