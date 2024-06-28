Moolec Science Reports Reduced Year-Over-Year Losses

Moolec Science (MLEC) has released an update.

Moolec Science SA has presented its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, revealing a total comprehensive loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, which is significantly lower than the previous year’s. Key figures include a net loss before income tax of $5,101,080 for the nine months in 2024, compared to a substantial loss of $49,040,852 in the same period of 2023, indicating a notable reduction in losses year-over-year. This financial overview is critical for investors monitoring Moolec Science’s performance and future prospects.

For further insights into MLEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.