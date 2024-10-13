Moody Technology Resolves Winding-Up Petition

Moody Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1400) has released an update.

Moody Technology Holdings Limited has announced the withdrawal of a winding-up petition and the discharge of their Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators as ordered by the Bermuda Court on October 10, 2024. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares or other securities. The announcement marks a significant move in the company’s restructuring efforts.

