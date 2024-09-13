Moody Technology Advances Zhuhai Sundust Delisting

Moody Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1400) has released an update.

Moody Technology Holdings Limited announced the approval by shareholders of Zhuhai Sundust’s proposed delisting following an Extraordinary General Meeting. The board is set to apply to relevant authorities to proceed with the delisting process. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in their dealings with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:1400 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.