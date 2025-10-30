MONY Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the purchase of 76,881 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities, facilitated by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This strategic move, executed under previously issued instructions, reflects MONY’s intention to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting its share capital and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial foundation with robust cash flow and effective debt management, contributing significantly to its overall score. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing for value and income-focused investors. However, the technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which could pose short-term challenges. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 975,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

