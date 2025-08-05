Montfort Capital to Sell Pivot Group and Repurchase Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TIMIA Capital ( (TSE:MONT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Montfort Capital Corp. has announced its agreement to sell its Pivot Group to Pivot Endgame Corp. for a cash purchase price of $2,278,541, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. Additionally, Montfort will repurchase shares from Dan Flaro, president of the Pivot Group, as part of the transaction. This move is expected to streamline Montfort’s operations and potentially enhance its market positioning by focusing on its core business activities.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MONT is a Underperform.

Montfort Capital faces significant financial and operational challenges, reflected in a low overall score. The most impactful factors include declining performance metrics, negative technical indicators, and challenging corporate events. The company’s strategic restructuring offers some positive potential, but current financial instability and regulatory issues weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

More about TIMIA Capital

Montfort Capital Corp. builds and manages private credit portfolios with focused investing strategies targeting institutional and accredited investors.

Average Trading Volume: 15,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.65M

