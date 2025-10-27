Monte Rosa Therapeutics Advances MRT-2359 in MYC-Driven Cancer Study

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. ((GLUE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study titled A Phase 1/2 Study of Oral MRT-2359 in Patients With MYC-Driven and Other Selected Solid Tumors Including Lung Cancer and Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and optimal dosing of MRT-2359, a GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, in patients with various MYC-driven cancers. This research is significant as it targets challenging cancer types, potentially offering new therapeutic options.

The intervention being tested is an oral drug, MRT-2359, designed to degrade specific proteins involved in cancer cell growth. It is intended to treat solid tumors, including lung cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, by targeting MYC gene amplifications.

The study is interventional, with a non-randomized, single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. This design allows for a focused assessment of MRT-2359’s effects across different cancer types.

The study began on September 16, 2022, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the latest update on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

This update could positively impact Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stock performance by demonstrating progress in their clinical pipeline. Investor sentiment may be bolstered by the potential for MRT-2359 to address unmet medical needs in oncology. Competitors in the oncology space will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

