Montage Gold Welcomes New VP of Exploration

Montage Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Silvia Bottero, an experienced geologist with over 15Moz of gold discoveries in Côte d’Ivoire, as the new Executive Vice President of Exploration. Bottero brings a wealth of experience from her former role at Endeavour Mining and strong local stakeholder relationships, which will be vital in Montage’s strategic pursuit to expand the Koné project and to develop new exploration sites across Africa. Her expertise is expected to significantly contribute to Montage’s vision of establishing itself as a leading African gold mining entity.

