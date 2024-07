MonotaRO Co (JP:3064) has released an update.

MonotaRO Co. has reported a consistent year-on-year increase in monthly sales for the first half of 2024, with particularly strong growth in May at 117.4%. The company also saw an upward trend in new customer accounts, peaking in April with 101.7 thousand accounts. Note that these figures are preliminary and may be revised.

